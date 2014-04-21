Market Focus: Asia Fertilizer Industry Outlook to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The fertilizer industry in Asia majorly comprised of various three major macro nutrients namely nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers and their different products in Asian countries. The increasing population of the Asian economy along with the growing food grain production in different countries would drive the growth of overall Asian fertilizer industry. The report provides the market share and company profiles of major players in major segments.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/asia-fertilizer-industry-outlook-to-2017-high-demand-for-phosphate-and-potash-fertilizers-driven-by-balanced-fertilization-report.html



Fertilizer demand in Asia has mainly been influenced by the changing and interconnected aspects such as economic growth, population, growth of agriculture sector, government policies, prices and production. Asia accounts for almost 50.0% to 60.0% of the total world nutrient use and about 40.0% of the world’s crop land. During the period of 2006-2012 the Asian fertilizer industry witnessed surplus use of nitrogen fertilizers, tried reducing the dependency on the imports of phosphate fertilizers and increased the consumption of potash fertilizers in order to ensure balanced nutrition to the crops as well as the soil.



The Asian fertilizer industry has majorly been driven by Chinese and Indian economy during 2006-2012 and these two countries remained the leading producers of fertilizer with a contribution of 55.5% and 29.3% in the overall consumption of Asian fertilizer industry in 2012 repectiively. The consumption of fertilizers in Asia has grown at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period of 2006-2012 and the total consumption of fertilizers reached ~ thousand nutrient tons in 2012. The macro nutrient segment which comprises of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers has mainly been driven by the nitrogen fertilizers which comprised of more than half of the overall nitrogen market in most of the Asian economies particularly in East and South East Asia.



Browse More Reports related to Aggriculture: http://www.researchmoz.us/agriculture-market-reports-150.html



The Asian fertilizer industry in the coming years is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% reaching over the period of 2012-2017 with the overall consumption of fertilizers reaching about ~ thousand nutrient tons in 2017. In terms of nutrient usage, nitrogen fertilizers would continue to dominate the market with 57.2% share in 2017 followed with increased shares of phosphate and potash fertilizers of 29.7% and 13.1% respectively. The countries would witness increased contribution of compound fertilizers in order to promote balanced fertilization.



Related Reports:-



Grow Lights for Agriculture Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020



LED grow lights are more powerful and efficient than the older generation high-pressure sodium and metal halide bulb grow lights. They lower the electricity bill and produce less heat. Less heat allows putting the light closer to plants, they do not get burned. The quality of light is better for growing with LED specialized grow lights. LED specialized grow lights offer homogenous light distribution. Light distribution at precisely the right wavelengths is made possible. LED light sources offer light distribution for good photosynthetic response. Vendors are able to stimulate plant growth. Flora series LEDs provide accelerated photosynthesis and energy savings. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/grow-lights-for-agriculture-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2014-to-2020-report.html



Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020



Plant Factory (PF), vertical farming is a closed environment in which plants are grown under lights in shelves stacked one on another. All the elements needed for plant growth are artificially controlled, a process that removes detrimental influences such as pesticides and poor weather conditions. Traditional agriculture lives at the mercy of the elements. A plant factory is run based on science. Science is used to produce plants based on carefully controlled spectrum best for plant growth, to produce plants of a fixed quality, quantity, cost, time to harvest, and tuned to control the sale price. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/vertical-farming-plant-factory-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2014-to-2020-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/