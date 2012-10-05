Market Focus - the Make-Up Market in Turkey, to 2016 - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- - Market Review - The Make-up Market in Turkey, to 2016 is the result of Canadean's extensive market research
- The report presents quantitative analysis on Make-up consumption trends in Turkey, covering Make-up consumption volumes and values at market and category level for the latest financial year (current year) and the extreme ends of the historical and forecast periods. The report also presents the current year's data for top brands and distribution channels
- This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop the market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics and to understand which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming year
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Make-up market in Turkey to help marketers understand the trends and the underlying reasons behind them
- Based upon primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest data on market dynamics in Turkey Make-up market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors', position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering four product segments that include: Eye Make-up, Face Make-up, Lip Make-up and Nail Make-up.
Detailed product sales segmentation is provided for both volume and value data, and the current year's data for leading brands and distribution channels at category level.
