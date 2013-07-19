Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals Sector in Australia market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report provides a concise overview of the Bakery and Cereals market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Bakery and Cereals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Public awareness of healthy diets and nutrition has increased, driven by government and private initiatives. This is clearly visible in the changes in market share expected within the Bakery and Cereals sector between 2007 and 2017, with categories such as Breakfast Cereals and Bread and Rolls beating categories such as Cookies (Sweet Biscuits) and Morning Goods. Australian dollar versus the US dollar fell rapidly during the second half of 2008, and then grew rapidly during 2009. This has caused volatile growth in the Australian Bakery and Cereals market in US$ terms, even though volumes have grown at a relatively constant rate.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Australia's population is aging, which creates an opportunity for more health-conscious product lines, and is becoming a more multi-cultural society due to immigration, which is increasing opportunities for ethnic food products. Price and health are becoming increasingly important for Australian consumers as the Bakery and Cereals sector evolves to take into account pressures on consumer spending and rising awareness of weight issues.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Bakery and Cereals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across 11 Bakery and Cereal categories and their packaging.



Key Features and Benefits

Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Bakery and Cereals sector.



Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of 11 Bakery and Cereal categories.



Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Bakery and Cereals categories.



An overview of packaging trends in the Australian Bakery and Cereals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.



Key Market Issues

Woolworths and Coles account for a major share of the Australian Food market and therefore exert significant influence with suppliers. Being listed in either or both of these retailers is vital for Bakery and Cereal brands in Australia. IGA and ALDI are other key retailers.



Meals out and takeaway food have increased as a proportion of total household expenditure on food and beverages between 1998 and 2010, while the shares of expenditure on cereal products (bread, cakes and cereals) and non-alcoholic beverages (excluding fruit and vegetable juices) have declined.



Bread and Rolls and Breakfast Cereals are among the most valuable categories of the Australian Bakery and Cereals sector by value. Marketers are exploring new products targeted towards health-conscious consumers.



Morning Goods and Cookies (Sweet Biscuits) are among the mature categories expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.



Even as rising levels of obesity are a concern for Australian consumers, the desire to treat oneself will help drive strong growth in the Cakes, Pastries and Sweet Pies category. Meanwhile, an increase in snacking will help drive growth in the Savory Biscuits category.



Key Highlights

The value of the organic Bakery market is expected to grow as the overall market size increases and prices become closer to non-organic equivalents.



A concentrated retail landscape has contributed to the high penetration of Private Labels.



Increasing interest in healthy lifestyles and interesting product developments will drive the Breakfast Cereals category.



The growing consumption of Bakery and Cereals in Australia means demand for almost all pack materials and types will increase between 2012 and 2017.



Convenience is key in baking in Australia: consumption of Baking Mixes will grow over twice as fast as Baking Ingredients between 2012 and 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Nestl, George Weston Foods, Goodman Fielder, Kellogg, Sanitarium, General Mills, Green's ,Arnott's ,Kraft ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

