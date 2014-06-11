Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals Sector in Indonesia market report to its offering

Summary

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Indonesian Bakery and Cereals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Bakery and Cereals categories and their packaging.



Key Findings

- Convenience Stores are the most preferred destination for the purchase of Bakery products in Indonesia.

- Private labels have a growing presence in the Bread andRolls, Cakes, Pastries and Sweet Pies, Morning Goods, and Baking Ingredients categories with Indonesians preferring branded products in other categories such as Breakfast Cereals, Cookies, and Savory Biscuits.

- Bread and Rolls and Sweet and Savory Biscuits are driving growth in the Bakery and Cereals market in Indonesia.

- Increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food products has led to consumers shifting from traditional meals to Bakery products such as Bread, Cakes, Pastries, and Breakfast Cereals.

- Rising consumer income, changing lifestyles, and the growing influence of western culture will drive the demand for convenient and healthy bakery products.



Synopsis

The overall per-capita of Bakery and Cereals consumption in Indonesia is still low compared to other South East Asian countries, providing opportunities for manufacturers to expand given Indonesia's large population base. A high proportion of the Indonesian population is middle-class; therefore product success in the Indonesian Bakery and Cereals market is largely determined by value proposition. Increasing disposable income levels of Indonesians and changing life style is driving the demand for healthy and multifunctional bakery products in the country.



ReasonsToBuy

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Indonesian Bakery and Cereals sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



Companies Mentioned



Artisanal Producers, HupSeng Perusahaan Makanan (M) Sdn. Bhd, Kartika Sari, Khong Guan Biscuit Factory (S) Pte Ltd , Mariza Foods, Mondel?z International, Inc., Nestl S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Petra Foods Limited., PT Indofood SuksesMakmurTbk, PT SangraRatuBoga, PT Tata Nutrisana, PT. Nippon IndosariCorpindo TBK, PT. PondanPanganMakmur Indonesia, PT. Sharon Bakery Bandung, The Kellogg Company, Vicenzi Biscotti S.p.A.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157095/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-bakery-and-cereals-sector-in-indonesia.html

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Roger Campbell

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