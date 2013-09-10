Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals Sector in Japan" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Bakery and Cereals market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution, and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Bakery and Cereals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Consumption frequency and product selection within the Bakery and Cereals sector in Japan is critically linked to factors such as age-specific needs, lifestyle needs, and consumer taste and preferences. Japan's changing demographics and busy lives make it imperative for the marketers to fulfill the specific nutritional needs and consumption habits, or to match the food habits and lifestyles of the consumer group. Japan's older consumers, aged 60 or over, made up just over a quarter of Japan's population; by 2017 they'll make up over a third. Marketers face a challenge meeting the nutritional needs and consumption habits of older consumers.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Women constitute 42% of Japan's workforce. Working women with a busy work schedule favour easy-to-eat and protein enriched food such as Breakfast Cereals, Energy Bars, Cereal Bars to save time. New product development is targeting women and addressing health concerns to overcome the challenging market environment with intense price competition among manufacturers and highly consolidated retailers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Bakery and Cereals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across 11 Bakery and Cereal categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Bakery and Cereals sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of 11 Bakery and Cereal categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Bakery and Cereals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Bakery and Cereals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aikoku, Pioneer, Meidi-Ya, CGC, Morinaga, Monton, Yamazaki, Shikishima
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