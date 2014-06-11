Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals sector in South Africa market report to its offering

Summary

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the South African Bakery and Cereals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Bakery and Cereals categories and their packaging.



Key Findings

- The South African Bakery and Cereals market has grown at a moderate rate during 2008-2013 and is expected to continue to grow at a similar rate during 2013-2108, with Bread and Rolls leading the market in terms of value. High growth is expected in categories such as Savory Biscuits and Cookies (Sweet Biscuits)

- Health and well being, value for money, indulgence, and busy lives are the most influential trends is the consumption of Bakery and Cereal products in South Africa

- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are the leading distributors of Bakery and Cereal products.

- Bags and Sachets and Films of Flexible Packaging material are the most frequently used pack types.

- The South African Bakery and Cereal market is fragmented in categories such as Cakes and Pastries and Morning Goods and face competition from private labels in categories such as Dough Products.



Synopsis

The exposure to western culture, growing rate of urbanisation and increasing health awareness are the main factors shaping the consumer behaviour in the South African Bakery and Cereals market. Thus the demand for products such as dohnuts, waffles, smaller packs for on-the-go consumption and products that are healthy such as whole grain bread, no trans-fat and low sugar products is on a rise.



ReasonsToBuy

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Mexican Bakery and Cereals sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



Companies Mentioned



Premier Foods group , Golden Cloud , TSB Sugar Holdings Limited , Pioneer Foods , Golden Cloud , Tiger Brands , The Kellogg Company , Foodcorp Group , Avi limited , National Brands Ltd , PVM , Enduren , Cape Foods



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157101/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-bakery-and-cereals-sector-in-south-africa.html

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Roger Campbell

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