New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Bakery & Cereals market in the UK. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the UK's Bakery & Cereals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Squeezed disposable income means that consumers are staying at home more often, instead of going out. Low Fat and Low Sugar diets are also increasing in the UK, due to pressures of a growing obesity consciousness, which might impact those Bakery products with a high fat content. Marketers are innovating with smaller sized packs, so that the British consumer can indulge without feeling guilty, and therefore reduce their obesity concerns.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The UK's eating habits are impacted by an aging population, busy lifestyles and a shift in consumer preferences towards nutritional and healthy eating.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the UK's Bakery & Cereals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across 11 Bakery & Cereal categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Bakery & Cereals sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of 11 Bakery & Cereal categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Bakery & Cereals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the UK's Bakery & Cereals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Marketers are providing indulgent Bakery & Cereal products targeted towards busy British lifestyle, along with innovative marketing campaign to lure consumers. Portion snacking products are also growing with the increasing consciousness towards weight management and busy life.
Better value for money is the third most valuable consumer trend impacting Bakery & Cereals in the UK. As squeezed disposable incomes means consumers attempt to make their budgets go further. Meanwhile weight management products with positive nutrition are gaining momentum with busy work lives of British women consumers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: British Sugar Plc, General Mills, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Warburton's, PepsiCo, Inc., United Biscuits Ltd, Nestle S.A., Napolina Limited., GlaxoSmithKline Plc
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