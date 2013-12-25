New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Bakery and Cereals market in the US. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the US's Bakery and Cereals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Increased public awareness of healthy diets and nutrition is visible in consumer's purchases, and is driving the demand for health and wellness products. Private labels are rapidly gaining market share, as improved quality at competitive prices is encouraging consumers to switch over.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The US's eating habits are impacted by Busy lifestyles and multi-tasking between a consumer's work and home lives; this will bring a shift in consumer preferences towards more nutritional products, and healthy eating.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insights and market data, to provide a comprehensive brief of the US Bakery and Cereals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across 11 Bakery and Cereal categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Bakery and Cereals sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of 11 Bakery and Cereal categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Bakery and Cereals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the US's Bakery and Cereals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets is the dominant retail channel for Bakery and Cereals distribution. Most baked goods and staple foods are sold through Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, and the market share of leading retailers is rising, driven by their private label options.
Tweens and Early Teens are the heaviest consumers of Bakery products. However, parents still play a key role in product choice, so marketers should aim to support this group with suitable products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: General Mills, Inc., The Hershey Company, Pinnacle Foods Corp. LLC., Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Inc., TheKelloggCompany, Post Foods, LLC., Hostess Brands, Inc, McKee Foods Corporation.
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