Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Australia

Product Synopsis

This report provides a concise overview of the Confectionery market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Confectionery sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Australia's population is aging and becoming increasingly health conscious, which creates an opportunity for more healthy confectionery product lines. Gum and Sugar confectionery is growing slowly in local currency owing to the sugar content and obesity concern. Though there is an increase in the category value in local currency, due to currency devaluation, categories are expected to show lower growth rates during 2012-2017 compared to growth in 2007-2012, in US$ terms.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Australians continue to reward themselves with inexpensive, 'feel good' luxuries. Innovative packaging, sugar-free innovations, and dark chocolate product lines are luring consumers. High brand loyalty and premiumization, combined with aggressive marketing strategies, have contributed to sales growth.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Confectionery sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Confectionery categories and their packaging.



Key Features and Benefits

Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Confectionery sector.



Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of three Confectionery categories.



Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Confectionery categories.



An overview of packaging trends in the Australian Confectionery sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.



Key Market Issues

Woolworths and Coles account fora major share of the Australian Food market and therefore exert significant influence with suppliers. Being listed in either or both of these retailers is vital for Confectionery brands in Australia. IGA and ALDI are other key retailers



Convenience plays a major role in Confectionery sales, owing to the impulse nature of the category. Convenience Stores and Food and Drink Specialists are the second and third most important retail formats for confectionery in value terms.



Premium, Dark Chocolate, and Sugar free products are driving value growth in the Chocolate and Gum categories



Evolving consumption habits will influence the demand across all the confectionery categories.



Chocolate's high volume share is creating demand for Flexible Packaging, which was the most commonly used pack material in Australia's Confectionery sector in 2012.



Key Highlights

Ethical consumerism, trust, and product quality are key issues that will create increased demand. Consumers tend to associate natural, organic sustainable production methods with quality and are now more conscious about where their chocolate (cocoa) is sourced from.



Private Labels have high penetration in Sugar Confectionery compared to the Chocolate and Gum categories.



Chocolate is the fastest-growing category, driven by indulgence, as Australians continue to reward themselves with inexpensive, 'feel good' luxuries. Innovative packaging, sugar-free innovations, and dark chocolate product lines are luring consumers.



High volume share of Chocolate and Sugar Confectionery is creating demand for Flexible Packaging.



Companies Mentioned



The Wrigley Company, Ferrero, Nestl, Mars Food, LindtandSprungli, Kraft, Vitality Brands ,Woolworths ,Coles ,



