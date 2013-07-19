Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Mexico market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report provides a concise overview of the Confectionery market in Mexico. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Mexican Confectionery sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Mexico's growing base of young and affluent customers will drive strong future growth in Confectionery categories. However, the devaluation of the Mexican Peso in 2009 caused a substantial drop in the value of the Confectionery sector measured in US dollars, even though volumes increased. Improving economic conditions will drive growth in the sector's value, though some categories have recovered faster than others.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

A large, young and rapidly growing population and rising living standards makes Mexico a key emerging market for consumer packaged goods companies. However, the rising price of staple foods is damaging the ability of the country's young middle class to purchase packaged goods. Meanwhile, convenience is of growing importance in Mexican food culture, as consumers look for quick and easy meals as a result of long working hours, the loss of women at home to cook meals as they enter the workforce, or as consumers replace traditional meal times with other leisure activities.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Mexican Confectionery sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Confectionery categories and their packaging.



Key Features and Benefits

Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Confectionery sector.



Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of three Confectionery categories.



Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Confectionery categories.



An overview of packaging trends in the Mexican Confectionery sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.



Key Market Issues

Food and Grocery sales in Mexico will increase across all channels; however, the majority of this growth will occur in modern retail chains as they expand beyond core urban centers and into smaller towns. The Food and Grocery market will consolidate as consumers continue to be attracted by the all under one roof offer and price advantage held by retailers such as Walmart and Soriana.



Mexican consumers are increasingly looking for quick and easy meals. This is a result of long working hours, the loss of women at home to cook meals as they enter the workforce (over 40% of Mexican women are now economically active, as opposed to 32% in 1995), or as consumers replace traditional meal times with other leisure activities.



The value of Gum confectionery is growing quickly in Mexico, as a result of a combination of the growing younger population, and increasing oral health consciousness among the consumers.



Evolving consumption habits will influence the demand across all the confectionery categories. However, the health-concerns of growing obesity will limit future growth of the Chocolate market.



Gum Confectionery accounted for more than one-third of the total number of packs used in Mexico's Confectionery sector in 2012, driving significant demand for Blister packs and wrapper packaging types.



Key Highlights

Strong macroeconomic growth is creating a large middle class with considerable buying power, particularly in urban centers such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. Meanwhile, over 40 million Mexicans are less than 20 years old; they have more disposable income than their parents did at their age, and have greater access to national retail chains.



The fragmented nature of Mexican retail, where the five leading Food and Grocery retailers account for less than half of the market, limits Private Label penetration in most sectors, including Confectionery. Furthermore, retailers in Mexico haven't pursued private label programs as aggressively as retailers in other regions.



Gum and Sugar Confectionery will record the fastest growth rates in Mexico's Confectionery sector. This rapid growth is driven by the growing adoption of the products by the younger generation in the country.



The growing consumption of Confectionery in Mexico means demand for all pack materials and types will increase between 2012 and 2017. However, demand for Rigid Plastic packaging will rise particularly quickly as a result of the steadily rising consumption of Gum and Sugar confectionery.



Companies Mentioned



Hershey's, Mars, Nestle, Cadbury, Star Gum, Kraft, Ricolino ,Halls ,Tasty Diabetics ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122567/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-confectionery-sector-in-mexico.html