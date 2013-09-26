New Food market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Dairy Food market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Dairy Food sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Price and health are increasingly important for Australian consumers as the Dairy Food sector evolves to take into account pressures on consumer spending and a rising awareness of weight issues. Busy lives and ethical consumerism are both changing the Dairy Food market dynamics, where frozen Dairy Food is providing strong competition to Ice Cream, and is increasingly considered as a snacking option.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Public awareness of healthy diets and nutrition has increased, driven by both government and private initiatives. Private Label penetration is increasing across Dairy Food categories. Australians are showing a preference for Organic Products, for the sake of supporting sustainable consumption and doing their social responsibility.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Dairy Food sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Dairy Food categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Dairy Food categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Australian Dairy Food sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Australia's population is aging, which creates an opportunity for more health-conscious product lines, and it is also becoming a more multi-cultural society due to immigration, which is increasing opportunities in regional dairy food products.
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets' continue to dominate in all categories of Dairy Food Market, owing to the intense price discounting in the Milk category, in order to bring customers footfall and maintain brand loyalty.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fonterra, Kraft, Lion, Nestle, Parmalat, Goodman Fielder, Unilever, Five Am, Aldi
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