New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the South African Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Findings
- A slowdown in economic growth, high inflation rates and falling commodity prices are impacting demand for packaged goods in South Africa
- The Dairy Food market in South Africa is forecast to grow higher than the African region
- Growing consumer health awareness will influence sales of liquid Milk
- The introduction of new product varieties of Butter and Spreadable Fats is increasing category sales
- Consumers' growing interest in pre-packaged Cheese will influence consumption during the forecast period
- High growth categories, Cheese and Milk, will see an increase in market share.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
The Dairy Food market in South Africa is a well-organized high volume market. Milk was the largest category in terms of volume and value, while Cheese is forecast to be the fastest-growing category driven by increased demand for Processed Cheese and Natural Cheese. Demand for Dairy products with long shelf lives is forecast to increase further.
Reasons to Get This Report
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the South African Dairy sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Clover S.A., Unilever Plc., Willowton Group, Lactalis Group, Fairview Cheese factory, Groupe Lactalis, Avi Limited, Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone S.A., Dewfresh Products (Pty) Ltd, Dairybelle Ltd, Montic Dairy, The Shoprite group, Pick N Pay, Spar, Cambridge, Woolworths
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in India
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in the US
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Brazil
- Food Emulsifiers Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in China
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Russia
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Japan
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Mexico
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in the UK