Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in the UAE

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “UAE Dairy Food Sector market” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the UAE Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
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Key Findings
A rapidly diversifying UAE economy, driven by the construction boom and an expanding manufacturing and services sector to sustain demand in the retail sector
High disposable income and a large expatriate population driving demand for retail foodservices in the UAE
Rising consumption volumes to drive sales growth in the UAE Dairy Food market
Yogurt to lead growth in the Dairy Food driven by rising demand of the traditional Yogurt drink, Laban
Yogurt and Cheese to gain market share during 2008-2018
UAE is one of the most vibrant retail centers in the world, encouraged by its rich economy and high earning population.
Synopsis
Being one of the richest economies in the region, the UAE is a fast-growing and highly diversified economy. The Dairy sector is reaching maturity and is forecast to grow at a marginally higher rate of 3.1% CAGR in local currency terms during 2013-2018. The growing appetite for specialty dairy products backed by high disposable income is driving innovation and new product launches in the country. Milk is the most valuable category with a 41.4% value share, followed by Cheese with a 28.9% share. Yogurt is forecast to be the fastest-growing category during 2013-2018.
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Reasons To Buy
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Emirati Dairy sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Future Outlook
Country Context
Macro economic analysis
Overview -consumption habits
Sector Analysis
Overall value -volume analysis
Value -volume analysis by categories
Market share analysis
Consumer Overview
Key trends
Private Labels
Private label vs national brand penetration
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Growth analysis
Distribution insights
Leading retailers
Key distribution formats by categories
Packaging Insight
Key packaging material and type
Top packaging closures and outers
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