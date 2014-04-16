New Consumer Goods research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Haircare market in the UK. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic and behavioral trends which will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the UK Haircare sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Changing Age Structures in the UK providing significant opportunity to marketers for anti-aging and preventive anti-aging Haircare product lines. Rising prices in recent years are passed on to the consumers by CPG manufacturers resulting in greater demand for value for money products.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Desire to express individuality by using Haircare products are amongst the important motivations impacting sales of Haircare products in the UK. Consumers are becoming more experimental with Haircare and styling routines. Changing age structures are also impacting purchase patterns among UK consumers as the aging population is looking for hair colorants and anti-aging products.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the UK's Haircare sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Haircare categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Haircare sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Haircare categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private labels across the Haircare categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the UK's Haircare sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Consumers are increasingly looking at private labels as an alternative to brands and are trading -up to premium private label ranges which are available at lower prices than higher priced branded products.
Factors such as aging population and a desire to look attractive are influencing consumers' buying patterns in the UK Haircare market. Marketers are innovating to target grooming conscious consumers. The aging population is significantly driving demand of anti-aging and preventive anti-aging products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Unilever PLC, L'Oreal S.A., Percy and Reed, Alterna Haircare, Chanel S.A., Tara Smith, Tesco, ASDA, Morrison's
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