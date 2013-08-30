New Food market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Ice Cream market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic and behavioral trends which will drive its evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Ice Cream sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends which will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Impulse Ice Cream is the largest category accounting for half of total packaged Ice Cream sales in Japan. Take-Home Ice cream, the second largest category, is the slowest growing. Its declining sales can be attributed to rise in smaller households comprising single or two person occupancy, who prefer eating out at Ice Cream parlors. All season products and increased premiumization are key trends in Japan's Ice Cream market.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Japanese consumers are willing to pay premium prices for quality products instead of trading down. The increased number of seasonal products is part of Ice Cream companies' strategy to reduce seasonality as Ice Cream consumption in Japan is highly seasonal, with consumption peaking during summer.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Ice Cream sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Ice Cream categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Ice Cream sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Ice Cream categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private labels across Ice Cream categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Ice Cream sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Japan is one of the fastest aging nations among developed countries. Consumers above the age of 65 accounted for 24% of the population in 2012, while children aged 14 and under made up only 13%. Consumer Packaged Goods companies are increasingly tapping into the lucrative "grey" market with a range of products targeting the elderly population. Increased health concerns have popularized healthy Ice Creams in Japan that are low fat, have low-carbohydrate content, or are pro-biotic.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Haagen-Dazs, Lotte, Glico, 7-Eleven, Ito Yokada, Sogo and Seibu, AEON, Lawson
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