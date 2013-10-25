Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Russia - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Ice Cream market in Russia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of Russian Ice Cream sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Rising Russian middle class are now increasing considering Ice Cream as every day consumption product and for on the go snacking during the hot summer months.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
This growth reflects the position of Ice Cream for everyday consumption. The market is driven by Russian's indulgence and sweet tooth towards Ice Cream and their busy lifestyles. Volatile exchange rates have added complexity to the market for international companies. For instance, the value of the Russian ruble versus the US dollar fell rapidly during the second half of 2008, and then grew rapidly after 2009, which again fell in the mid of 2011, and recovered in the second half of 2012. This fluctuation is expected to stabilize; however, a slight downwards trend is possible.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Russia's Ice Cream sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Ice Cream categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Ice Cream sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of major Ice Cream categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Ice Cream categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Ice Cream sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Larger pack sizes will benefit, as the consumption of Take-home Ice Cream becomes increasingly common behavior: the number of Take-home Ice Cream packs sized larger than 750g will increase between 2007 and 2017
Older consumers, aged 55+ constitute over two fifth of the consumption in Ice Cream market indicating opportunity for healthy product line, so that Russians can have guilt free indulgence.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Inmarko, Nestle, Talosto, Magnit, Auchan, Ice Berry, X5 Retail, Metro Group, Russky Kholod
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