New Food market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in India"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Prepared Meals market in the India. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Indian Prepared Meals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
- Indians are eating out more often. Between 2007 and 2016 Foodservice sales will increase from US$47,670.3 million to US$106,343.1 million. Foodservice sales for 2012 were around US$67,438.5 million; however, Prepared Meal products have started to gain popularity due to their convenience in cooking, and the growing availability of traditional Indian meals as Ready meals.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
An increase in the number of single family households in the country, the rising number of women in the workplace, and a fast-paced lifestyle amongst the younger consumer is creating a shift towards fast food, away from formal meal occasions.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Indian Prepared Meals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across Prepared Meals categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Prepared Meals sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of the Prepared Meals categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Prepared Meals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Indian Prepared Meals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
While they lead distribution of overall Food sales, Convenience Stores distributed just 15% of Prepared Meals by value in 2012, as these stores are mostly grocery stores selling daily consumption foods. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets have a higher share in Prepared Meals, as the category is eaten mostly by urban consumers.
Prepared Meals categories accounted for just 0.1% of the overall food and grocery retail sales in India in 2012, and are a marginal market in terms of size, worth just US$21.0 million.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: MTR Foods Pvt Ltd., Tops India, Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, Future Group, RPG Group, Trent, K Raheja Group
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