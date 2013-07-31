Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Japan - New Study Released

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Prepared Meals market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Prepared Meals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The sheer number of Japan's older consumers, over 30 million people aged 65 and above, simply can't be ignored. Meanwhile, the increasing number of single-person households, often elderly consumers seeking easy-to-cook meals, has created demand for smaller Prepared Meal packages, or those that can be resealed in order to reduce food waste.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Japan's aging population means marketers face a challenge meeting the nutritional needs and consumption habits of older consumers. Consumers above the age of 65 accounted for 24% of the population in 2012, while children aged 14 and under made up only 13% of the population. Consumer Packaged Goods Companies are increasingly tapping into the lucrative "grey" market with a range of products targeting the elderly population.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Prepared Meals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Prepared Meals categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Prepared Meals sector in Japan.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Prepared Meals categories: Meal Kits, Pizza and Ready Meals.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Meal Kits, Pizza and Ready Meals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Prepared Meals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key future trends are highlighted and analyzed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Prepared Meals sector.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aeon, Amy's, Domino's, Heinz, Hiyashi Chuka, Ito Ham, Ito-Yokado, Kagome, La Pizza
