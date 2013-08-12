Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Savory Snacks Sector in Australia market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report provides a concise overview of the Savory Snacks market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Savory Snacks sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Public awareness of healthy diets and nutrition has increased, driven by government and private initiatives, though its effects are to yet to be strongly seen on the Savory Snacks market. As such Savory Snacks categories such as Potato Chips and Popcorn have beaten the growth rates recorded by categories such as Nuts and Seeds and Processed Snacks throughout 2007 to 2017.However, the Australian dollar versus the US dollar fell rapidly during the second half of 2008, and then grew rapidly during 2009. This has caused volatile growth in the Australian Savory Snacks market in US$ terms, even though volumes have grown at a relatively constant rate.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Australia's population is aging, which creates an opportunity for more health-conscious product lines, and is becoming a more multi-cultural society due to immigration, which is increasing opportunities for ethnic food products. Price and health are becoming increasingly important for Australian consumers as the Savory Snacks sector evolves to take into account pressures on consumer spending and rising awareness of weight issues.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Savory Snacks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across 7 Savory Snacks categories and their packaging.



Key Features and Benefits

Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Savory Snacks sector.



Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of 7 Savory Snacks categories.



Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Savory Snacks categories.



An overview of packaging trends in the Australian Savory Snacks sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.



Key Market Issues

Woolworths and Coles account for a major share of the Australian Food market and therefore exert significant influence with suppliers. Being listed in either or both of these retailers is vital for Savory Snacks brands in Australia. IGA and ALDI are other key retailers.



Low Fat diets are increasing in Australia, which could impact potato chips and processed snack sales due to these products' high fat content. Marketers are innovating with small size packs to provide Australians with guilt-free indulgences.



Nuts and seeds and pretzels are expected to witness very low growth rates during the forecast period as compared to the review period.



Public awareness of healthy diets and nutrition has increased, driven by government and private initiatives, though its effects are yet to be seen strongly on the Savory Snacks market. As such Potato Chips will continue to take market share from categories such as Nuts and Seeds and Processed Snacks, which tend to include healthier Savory Snacks.



While growth has been steady in local currency terms, closely matching volume growth, volatile exchange rates have added complexity to the market for international companies



Key Highlights

Positive market share change was observed with respect to Potato Chips and Popcorn categories in contrast to negative change with respect to Nuts and Seeds and Processed Snacks between 2007 and 2017



Private Label penetration is high in the Nuts and Seeds category, however private labels are undeveloped in Popcorn, Pretzels, Meat Snacks and Ethnic/Traditional Snacks.



Potato Chips and Processed Snacks accounted for more than 90% of the total number of packs used in the Australian Savory Snacks sector in 2012, driving significant demand for Flexible Packaging Bags/ Sachets



Natural products are becoming more and more sought after in the Australian Savory Snacks sector, even though there is no clear definition of what the term natural covers.



Potato Chips and Processed Snacks are among the most valuable categories, holding a major share in the Australian Savory Snacks sector by value



Companies Mentioned



McCain , Haldirams , Jack Links , Local Legends , Nobby's , The Gourmet Nut Company , Mother Earth ,Poppin ,Uncle Tobys ,



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