Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Savory Snacks Sector in Japan market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report provides a concise overview of the Savory Snacks market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic and behavioral trends which will drive its evolution, and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Savory Snacks sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Demand for Snacks food in Japan is partly to keep pace with busy lives and partly for pleasure. Affordable prices and wide variety make Savory Snacks one of the favorite indulgence in Japan. The country's snacking habit in the packaged sector closely follow American-style Snack food that includes chips, crisps, nuts and seeds, popcorn, and pretzels in varying flavor and seasonings. The demand for healthy and good-for-you snacks, such as whole-wheat pita chips, multi-grain crackers, and pop chips, is on the rise.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Most of the snack foods are considered to be indulgence food. However, high income level and health consciousness have raised demand for low fat and non-fat snack products but that still tastes good.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Savory Snacks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Savory Snacks categories and their packaging.



Key Features and Benefits

Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Savory Snacks sector.



Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Savory Snacks categories.



Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Savory Snacks categories.



An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Savory Snacks sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures and outer packaging.



Key Market Issues

Japan is one of the fastest ageing nations among developed countries. Consumers above the age of 65 accounted for 24% of the population in 2012, while children aged 14 and under made up only 13% of the population. While lesser number of children visiting the stores in Japan has resulted in reduced frequency of snacks purchase, growing share of aging population have led to increased focus on snacks food with greater nutritional benefits.



Convenience Stores have second largest value share in Savory Snacks distribution and accounts for majority of impulse and unplanned snack purchase. The snack shoppers find it convenient to purchase snacks from stores in the locality.



Traditional Japanese snacks such as Yakitori (Japanese grilled chicken), Senbei (rice crackers), and Edamame (steamed soybean preparation) are widely available at the street side food stalls where they are prepared freshly, ready to be eaten or packaged for later consumption. They run in stiff competition with the packaged Savory Snacks.



A stable and weaker yen during 2012-2017 is expected to reduce the volatility in the Japanese Savory Snacks market in US dollar terms, allowing it to match the growth rate in local currency and in volume terms. However, a weaker Yen will also result in lower dollar income of the foreign companies operating in the Japanese market.



Though Snacks food involve impulse spending, Japanese consumers are snacking less frequently or trying to prolong their household consumption of Snack foods in face of uncertain economic recovery and improvement in their financial position.



Key Highlights

Manufacturers of Savory Snacks are increasingly targeting audiences with tailored messages to identify a snack for a particular occasion such as on-the-go-food, at-home entertainment, to curb hunger or purely for pleasure.



Rising ingredient costs and limited ability to raise prices is affecting operation of small and medium Snacks producers. Besides, packaging cost also has increased in Japan as domestic packaging production was affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake.



Japan's snacking habit is closely associated to the country's pop culture. Beside product quality and product freshness, Savory snacks product that blend in with the popular comics and cartoons have greater acceptance among the consumers.



An increasing number of Japanese consumers are giving greater importance to good-for-you attributes of snacks. Products that have high nutritional value but have low total fat and calories are in greater demand.



Robust growth in single serve and on-the-go packs of Potato Chips and Ethnic/Traditional Snacks categories is driving the demand for Flexible Packaging



Companies Mentioned



Bourbon Petit , Calbee , Amanoya Kabuki , Yagai , Marudai , Mariani , Planters ,Otsumami Nuts ,Kirklands ,



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