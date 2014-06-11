Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Savory Snacks Sector in South Africa market report to its offering

Summary

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the South African Savory Snacks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Savory Snacks categories and their packaging.



Key Findings

- High number of young consumers, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income provide scope for the growth in the Savory Snacks sector.

- Fun and Enjoyment and Indulgence are the two most influential trends in the Savory Snacks market.

- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are the most frequented retail outlets for the purchase of Savory Snacks in South Africa.

- Introduction of new flavors and product innovation facilitates continued growth of Potato Chips.

- Processed Snacks and Nuts and Seeds to witness increased market share during 2008-2018.

- Scope exists for the introduction of Savory Snacks that promote good health and products that suit the changing consumer lifestyle.



Synopsis

The increasing disposable income of South African consumers, growing rate of urbanization, and a large young population base has led to greater consumption of Savory Snacks. The market is led by Potato Chips and Processed Snacks, which are high value categories and the growth is expected to be highest in the Processed Snacks category.



ReasonsToBuy

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the South African Savory Snacks sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



Companies Mentioned



Simba Group Limited , Pioneer Foods , L&C Messaris Brothers , Tiger Brands , PA SteynFoods,cc., PepsiCo, Inc. , Avi limited , Shoprite Holdings Ltd, Pick n Pay Stores Limited, Woolworths Holdings Limited



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/157100/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-savory-snacks-sector-in-south-africa.html

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Roger Campbell

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