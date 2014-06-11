Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Savory Snacks Sector in South Korea market report to its offering

Summary

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the South Korean Savory Snacks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Savory Snacks categories and their packaging.



Key Findings

- The Savory Snacks market in South Korea is a mature market and will register moderate growth during 2013-2018.

- Processed Snacks is the largest category by value and Potato Chips will register highest growth during 2013-2018.

- Savory Snacks with new flavors and shapes that offer fun and enjoyment are popular in South Korea.

- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are the largest retailers of Savory Snacks in South Korea as they offer one-stop-shop convenience. Due to the advancement in information technology and increase in the use of smart phones by busy South Korean consumers, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets have started offering enhanced shopping facilities like virtual supermarkets.

- Growing health concerns will drive the growth of better for you products.



Synopsis

The Savory Snacks market in South Korea is a mature market and offers moderate growth opportunities that are biased towards Processed Snacks, which is the largest category by value, and Potato Chips, which will register the highest growth during 2013-2018. Personal Space and Time and Fun and Enjoyment are the major trends influencing the consumption of Savory Snacks products in South Korea. There will be an increase in demand of premium products, driven by the high disposable income of South Korean consumers.



ReasonsToBuy

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the South Korean Savory Snacks sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



Companies Mentioned



MK.Foods Co Ltd, Donghwa, Cham Food Ltd, Mokwoochon Hem, Murgerbon Co., Ltd.,, Dongwon Dairy Foods Co., Ltd., Ottogi Co, Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, PepsiCo, Inc., Orion Confectionery , Nongshim Co. Ltd. , Snyders-Lance, Inc., Winners, Huober-PRETZEL GmbH & Co KG, Nongshim Co., Ltd. , Nacho, Lotte confectionery, eMart, Home Plus- Tesco, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, GS Supermarket



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157103/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-savory-snacks-sector-in-south-korea.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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United States

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