Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Savory Snacks Sector in the UAE market report to its offering

Summary

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Emirati Savory Snacks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Savory Snacks categories and their packaging.



Key Findings

- The Savory Snacks market in the UAE offers high growth opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and introduce new products in the market.

- Popcorn is the fastest-growing category,although the overall market is driven by the Potato Chips and Processed Snacks categories.

- Increasing income levels, a growing expatriate population, urbanization, the and busy lives of Emirati consumers are driving growth in the Savory Snacks market.

- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets followed by Convenience Stores are the preferred distribution channels for Savory Snacks purchases.

- Halal certified snacks manufactured under strict quality control and better product quality will find greater demand in the UAE.



Synopsis

High per-capita income and a large expatriate population from multi-cultural and varied socio-economic backgrounds in the UAE provide significant growth opportunities to Savory Snacks manufacturers. Potato Chips is the leading category by value, followed by Processed Snacks. On the consumer demand side, Premiumization and Fun and Enjoyment are the leading motivational factors influencing Savory Snack consumption.



ReasonsToBuy

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Emirati Savory Snacks sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



Companies Mentioned



Al Maya Group , Spinney's, Lulu Supermarkets , Safeer, T. Choithram & Sons (TCS) , PepsiCo, Inc., Star Food , The Tayto Group , Haldiram's Group, Hunter Foods Ltd, Kellogg , Gyma Food Industries, Best Food Company, The New York Delhi Co , KSK Food Products , Bikaji Food , The Lorenz Bahlsen , ConAgra Foods, Inc. , American Pop Corn , The Bajoria Foods



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157112/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-savory-snacks-sector-in-the-uae.html

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Roger Campbell

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