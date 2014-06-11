Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Savory Snacks Sector in Turkey market report to its offering

Summary

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Turkish Savory Snacks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Savory Snacks categories and their packaging.



Key Findings

- Offering new product experiences that add value to the product can be a key marketing strategy.

- Marketers are innovating with flavor and the use of new ingredients to offer a new experience.

- Private label penetration is expected to increase with growth of the organized retail market in Turkey.

- Developing organized retail in Turkey supports the growth of branded products in the Savory Snacks market.

- Rising consumption of Processed Snacks, Nuts and Seeds, and Potato Chips will drive changes in packaging demand by 2018.



Synopsis

A large young population base and rising disposable income is driving consumption of Savory Snacks in Turkey. Health and Wellness concerns are also influencing consumption patterns in the country. Turkish consumers are highly price conscious and exhibit low brand loyalty, resulting in greater penetration of store brands, also driven by the growth of organized retail in the country.



ReasonsToBuy

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Savory Snacks sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



Companies Mentioned



Kipa , BIM A.S., Tadim Gida, Migros A.S., PepsiCo, Inc., Peyman Gida, Carrefour A.S., Metro Group, The Kellogg Company, Popz Holding LLC, Papa?an Kuruyemi?, Weaver Popcorn Company, Inc., Marsa Kraft Gida Sanayii ve Ticaret AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157108/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-savory-snacks-sector-in-turkey.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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