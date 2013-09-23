Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Skincare Sector in France market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report provides a concise overview of the Skincare market in France. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the French Skincare sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

France's aging population and weak economy means marketers of Skincare products need to reassess the priorities of their key consumers. Consumers aged 40-49 years old form the largest group in the country; meanwhile high youth unemployment means that the decreasing numbers of young adults have limited discretionary income, even though growth in consumer prices is relatively slow.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

In 2012 there were 1.7 million more 40-59 year olds in France than there were 10-29 year olds: the future of Skincare over the next decade lies not with cash-strapped young consumers, but with the richer, aging gray consumer. Growing acceptance of the inevitable aging process means Skincare products targeting consumers in older age groups will need to offer more than just anti-wrinkle benefits; consumers will look for products meeting a broad range of needs, including skin radiance and luminosity, skin smoothness, and skin elasticity.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the French Skincare sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across five Skincare categories and their packaging.



Key Features and Benefits

Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Skincare sector in France.



Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of five Skincare categories: Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover.



Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover categories.



An overview of packaging trends in the French Skincare sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.



Key future trends are highlighted and analyzed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Skincare sector.



Key Market Issues

Young French adults are increasingly looking to good skincare in early life in order to prevent premature aging. There is currently an opportunity for marketers to increase their share of the anti-aging market, and win over consumers at an earlier age, by offering more preventative anti-aging Body Care and Facial Care products.



Consumers are choosing Skincare products that they believe can have a beneficial effect on their appearance. However, it should be noted that this motivation is far stronger among women than among men: Beauty was the third-most important motivator of Skincare consumption for women, but only ninth among men.



Skincare distribution patterns by value broadly match those of the Health and Beauty industry as a whole. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets dominate, accounting for just under half of distribution, followed by Health and Beauty Stores, which account for approximately a quarter of overall Health and Beauty and Skincare sales.



Private label penetration in France's Skincare sector is low; the highest penetration rate is in the Make-up Remover category, where private labels held a 9% value share in 2012. However, private label penetration was higher than the Health and Beauty average in three Skincare categories: Make-up Remover, Depilatories, and Hand Care.



Key Highlights

Women consume the most Skincare products by volume. However, the substantial male market (defined by use, not by male brands), is larger than many would think. While the female market is focused on providing Skincare products to time-poor older women, the male market is more diverse in terms of age groups and leisure time; however, male Skincare users tend to be financially better off.



French consumers are looking for products (or brands) which they believe offer better value for money, be it value or premium products. While depressed consumer spending means some have turned to buying quality private label products because they offer greater volumes at a lower price, consumers are still willing to pay extra for a premium product in order to get great quality at a good price. This is particularly true in the Skincare sector, where consumers continue to consider private labels as less effective than branded products, resulting in low private label penetration rates.



The French Skincare sector was worth US$4,281 million in 2012 and is expected to record a CAGR of -0.2% through to 2017. The market will record positive, albeit slow, growth during this period in volume and local currency terms; however, fluctuations in exchanges rates, particularly during 2012, have added complexity to the market for international companies.



Body Care and Facial Care accounted for 86.5% of Skincare packs used in France in 2012, resulting in high demand for plastic Bottles, Tubes, and Tubs. These often use Flip/Snap Tops and Screw Tops closures, while Box outers were often used for premium products, particularly in Facial Care.



Only 6.4% of Skincare products by value are used by French consumers because of ethical or responsibility concerns, yet the number of organic and ethically-produced Skincare products in France is increasing rapidly. This is because consumers often equate organic with quality, regardless of any ethical considerations. Consumers are increasingly concerned by the health effects of chemicals such as parabens and are wary of synthetic formulas. In contrast they see natural ingredients as both better for you and more effective: organic products are best placed to offer this to consumers.



Companies Mentioned



Auchan, Carrefour, Chanel, Dermophil, Diadermine, Douglas, Dove ,E. Leclerc ,Garnier



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141652/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-skincare-sector-in-france.html

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