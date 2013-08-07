Market for Australian Wealth Book 2013 : Western Wealth and Eastern Growth Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Synopsis



This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Australia



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country’s HNWIs have performed through the crisis



Summary



There were just over 302,000 HNWIs in Australia in 2012. These HNWIs collectively held US$899 billion in wealth, which equated to 15.5% of the total individual wealth held in the country. Australian HNWIs over performed compared to the global average during the review period – worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3%, while Australian HNWI numbers increased by 19.7%.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Australian HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets

- Number of UHNWIs in major cities

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities in the wealth management and private banking sector in Australia

- Size of the Australian wealth management industry

- Largest domestic private banks by AuM

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



