Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market for Mobile Payment Solutions: User Interfaces, Wallets, and Banking 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

Mobile payments represents a huge market opportunity and quite simply one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving arenas within the convergence of wireless and commerce. Many aspects of the mobile payments ecosystem are evolving including what people buy, how purchases are made, what devices are used, how purchases are funded, how merchants or producers are monetized, and even the identity of sellers and buyers.



Payment solutions can be categorized on the basis of the payment settlement methods, which are instant-paid, postpaid, prepaid or a combination of these. Funding methods for payments vary in accordance with many factors including type of wallet, specific solution, device used for payment, back-office systems, and more. The mobile entire value chain varies considerably from billing to funding based on many factors including vendors, specific solutions, degree of banking integration (if any), and other key factors.



This research evaluates the mobile payments ecosystem, technology, and players including payment interface systems such as NFC, mobile wallets and integration with financial institutions. The report analyzes different mobile payment interfaces, devices, and methods as well as their corresponding support systems. The report compares different vendor solutions for wireless wallet and their prospects. The report also assesses the challenges within the payment industry and defines a roadmap for mobile payments evolution through 2017.



This research includes Wireless Solutions to Improve In-store Sales, Optimize Shopper Engagement, and Combat "Showrooming", which evaluates solutions to improve in-store sales, increase shopper loyalty, and overall engagement. These solutions include mobile shopping applications, friend locator and recommended buying, location-based marketing/advertisements, embedded entertainment (also known as "gamification"), social commerce, data intelligence, and more. The report provides retailer strategies and solutions.



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators



Mobile commerce companies



Wireless device manufacturers



Merchants and producers of all types



Mobile content and application providers



Banking and other financial services companies



Report Benefits:



Mobile payments and wireless wallet forecasts through 2019



Identify key trends and challenges across the mobile payments space



Understand the role of wireless in shopping, payments and the overall commerce spectrum



Identify the key drivers, leading companies, solutions, technologies and systems for payments



Understand the use of wireless and supporting systems for digital and physical goods payments



Identify the different wallet types and understand the differing levels of integration with banking



Understand the market potential of the smartphone enabled, socially connected, entertained shopper



Understand the role of mobile as part of wider retail strategies including strategies to combat ‘showrooming’



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152884/market-for-mobile-payment-solutions-user-interfaces-wallets-and-banking-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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