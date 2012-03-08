Market for Printed and Potentially Printed Electronics to Rise to $63.28 Billion in 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Printed, Organic & Flexible Electronics Forecasts, Players & Opportunities 2012-2022 market report to its offering



This report provides the most comprehensive view of the topic, giving detailed ten year forecasts by device type. The market is analyzed by territory, printed vs non printed, rigid vs flexible, inorganic vs organic, cost of materials vs process cost and much more, with over 200 tables and figures. Activities of over 1,000 leading companies are given.



The report specifically addresses the big picture - including all thin film photovoltaics, relevant display technologies and much more.



Importantly, it includes not only electronics which are printed, organic and/or flexible now, but it also covers those that will be.



Realistic timescales, case studies, existing products and the emergence of new products are given, as are impediments and opportunities for the years to come.



Over 3,000 organizations are pursuing printed, organic, flexible electronics, including printing, electronics, materials and packaging companies. While some of these technologies are in use now, with substantial growth in thin film photovoltaics for example, others such as thin film transistors, developed by over 500 organizations, are only becoming commercially available now. The benefits of these new electronics are numerous - ranging from lower cost, improved performance, flexibility, transparency, reliability, better environmental credentials and much more. Many of the applications will be newly created, and where existing electronic and electrical products are impacted, the extent will be varied. This widely referenced IDTechEx report brings it all together, with particular focus on applications and quantative assessment of opportunities.



Market Size from 2012 to 2022

IDTechEx find that the market for printed and thin film electronics will be $9.46 billion in 2012. 42.5% of that will be predominately organic electronics - such as OLED display modules. Of the total market in 2012, 30% will be printed. Initially photovoltaics, OLED and e-paper displays grow rapidly, followed by thin film transistor circuits, sensors and batteries. By 2022 the market will be worth $63.28 billion, with 45% printed and 33% on flexible substrates.



However, the topic is even bigger than this with some conventional electronics such as conventional aSi Photovoltaics now migrating to being printed, to reduce cost, be available on flexible substrates and in larger areas. In addition to the above, forecasts for such markets are given, as is progress to print them.



Lessons, Successes and Opportunities



The report covers case studies of where printed electronics has been used, why and the results. It looks at new products that are imminently emerging and their prospects for success. The technical barriers and commercial barriers are listed and prioritized, as well as progress to overcome these.



In particular, the following components are addressed, and for each one ten year forecasts are given, along with companies and their activities, case studies, impediments to commercialization and timescales:



- Logic and memory

- OLED displays

- OLED lighting

- Electrophoretic displays

- Electrochromic displays

- Electroluminescent displays

- Other displays

- Batteries

- Photovoltaics

- Sensors

- Conductors

- Other



If you are looking to understand the big picture, the opportunity, the problems you can address, or how you can start to use these technologies and the implications involved, this report is a must. Researched by multilingual IDTechEx consultants based in four countries and three continents, this report builds on ten years of knowledge of the industry.



