Market Intelligence Platform Market 2021 : Research Outlines Huge Growth in Industry

Market intelligence platform is a market intelligence software or tool that helps organizations collect and aggregate required information about their business in their marketplace. It enables to uncover new insights such as news and research that tells the story behind the data.



Market intelligence platform is a vital tool that enables businesses to remain competitive, as the world is becoming increasingly digital. Market intelligence platform is an application or suite developed to make business processes easier, accurate, and more efficient.



Market intelligence platform provides organizations real-time visibility on business-impact analysis. It helps deliver high-precision actionable intelligence to organizations and enables to transform or automate each process using digital technologies.



The global market intelligence platform market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the increase in adoption of digital technologies among organizations across the globe

Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Dynamics



Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Key Drivers and Restraints



Rise in demand for smarter, deeper, and instantly accessible data among organizations is anticipated to fuel the market intelligence platform market during the forecast period

Increase in need to create alerts; and obtain sector-focused news, notifications, and filtered content are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the market intelligence platform market.

Rise in need to maintain a centralized business process repository among organizations is also estimated to augment the market intelligence platform market in the next few years



Increase in demand for real-time visibility of business data and cross data set screening is anticipated to boost the market intelligence platform market during the forecast period

Rise in need to know about the complete visibility of aggregated marketing impact is anticipated to fuel the market intelligence platform market



Increase in demand to obtain more accurate insights and risk intelligence for better decision making is driving the demand for market intelligence platform

Growth in incidence of cyber-attacks around the world is also estimated to propel the global market intelligence platform market during the forecast period



Issues related to IT modernization such as system integration and interoperability is one of the major factors expected to hamper the market intelligence platform market during the forecast period

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market Intelligence Platform Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global market intelligence platform market. The need to ensure continuity in business operations has been driving the demand for market intelligence platform, as it helps mitigate risks and enables organizations to prepare for challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. People and businesses have become increasingly reliant on online solutions or services for their essential needs. This coupled with working remotely from home is projected to positively impact the global market intelligence platform market in the near future.



North America to Hold Major Share of Global Market Intelligence Platform Market



In terms of region, the global market intelligence platform market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America



North America dominated the global market intelligence platform market in 2020, due to the significant adoption of market intelligence platform in the region. The U.S. is the key country for market intelligence platform in the region.



The market intelligence platform market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in investments by organizations in digitization and technology deployment.



Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Competition Landscape



Several local, regional, and international players are active and have strong presence in the global market intelligence platform market. Rapid technological advancements have created immense opportunities in the global market intelligence platform market. Business continuity management solutions vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as strategic collaborations and merger and acquisition activities with technology partners to develop innovative and advanced solutions in order to improve their offerings and market reach.



Key players operating in the global market intelligence platform market include:



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Pentaho Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc.

SAP AG

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.



Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Research Scope



Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by Component



Solutions

Services

Professional

Managed



Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by Deployment



On-premise

Cloud



Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise



Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by End-user



BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Retail & E-commerce

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Government

Others



