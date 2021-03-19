Market Intelligence Platform Market 2021 : Research Outlines Huge Growth in Industry

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market intelligence platform is a market intelligence software or tool that helps organizations collect and aggregate required information about their business in their marketplace. It enables to uncover new insights such as news and research that tells the story behind the data.
Market intelligence platform is a vital tool that enables businesses to remain competitive, as the world is becoming increasingly digital. Market intelligence platform is an application or suite developed to make business processes easier, accurate, and more efficient.
Market intelligence platform provides organizations real-time visibility on business-impact analysis. It helps deliver high-precision actionable intelligence to organizations and enables to transform or automate each process using digital technologies.
The global market intelligence platform market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the increase in adoption of digital technologies among organizations across the globe
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Dynamics
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Key Drivers and Restraints
Rise in demand for smarter, deeper, and instantly accessible data among organizations is anticipated to fuel the market intelligence platform market during the forecast period
Increase in need to create alerts; and obtain sector-focused news, notifications, and filtered content are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the market intelligence platform market.
Rise in need to maintain a centralized business process repository among organizations is also estimated to augment the market intelligence platform market in the next few years
Increase in demand for real-time visibility of business data and cross data set screening is anticipated to boost the market intelligence platform market during the forecast period
Rise in need to know about the complete visibility of aggregated marketing impact is anticipated to fuel the market intelligence platform market
Increase in demand to obtain more accurate insights and risk intelligence for better decision making is driving the demand for market intelligence platform
Growth in incidence of cyber-attacks around the world is also estimated to propel the global market intelligence platform market during the forecast period
Issues related to IT modernization such as system integration and interoperability is one of the major factors expected to hamper the market intelligence platform market during the forecast period
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market Intelligence Platform Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global market intelligence platform market. The need to ensure continuity in business operations has been driving the demand for market intelligence platform, as it helps mitigate risks and enables organizations to prepare for challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. People and businesses have become increasingly reliant on online solutions or services for their essential needs. This coupled with working remotely from home is projected to positively impact the global market intelligence platform market in the near future.
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Market Intelligence Platform Market
In terms of region, the global market intelligence platform market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
North America dominated the global market intelligence platform market in 2020, due to the significant adoption of market intelligence platform in the region. The U.S. is the key country for market intelligence platform in the region.
The market intelligence platform market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in investments by organizations in digitization and technology deployment.
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Competition Landscape
Several local, regional, and international players are active and have strong presence in the global market intelligence platform market. Rapid technological advancements have created immense opportunities in the global market intelligence platform market. Business continuity management solutions vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as strategic collaborations and merger and acquisition activities with technology partners to develop innovative and advanced solutions in order to improve their offerings and market reach.
Key players operating in the global market intelligence platform market include:
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Microstrategy Incorporated
Oracle Corporation
Pentaho Corporation
Qlik Technologies Inc.
SAP AG
SAS Institute, Inc.
Tableau Software, Inc.
Tibco Software, Inc.
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market: Research Scope
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by Component
Solutions
Services
Professional
Managed
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by Deployment
On-premise
Cloud
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by Enterprise Size
Small & Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Global Market Intelligence Platform Market, by End-user
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Education
Retail & E-commerce
Automotive
Media & Entertainment
Government
Others
