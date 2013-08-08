Market Movers - 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Lorillard Inc. (NYSE:LO), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Lorillard Inc. (NYSE:LO), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)



3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) moved up +0.09% with the closing price of $46.34. The overall volume in the last trading session was 3.53 million shares. Its fifty two week range was $21.57-$51.94. The total market capitalization remained $4.71 billion. DDD is ahead its 52 week low with 114.84% and its last month price volatility remained 3.01%. Company’s current year earnings per share grew with 2.10% while the five year EPS growth rate was +44.80%.



For How Long DDD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lorillard Inc. (NYSE:LO) fell -0.09% to close at $43.07 and its total volume in the last trading session was 3.50 million shares. LO has earnings per share of $3.22 and its price to earnings ratio is 13.40. Its total market cap is 16.15 billion. Lorillard, Inc. (Lorillard) is the manufacturer of cigarettes in the United States. Its Newport is a menthol flavored premium cigarette brand.



Why Should Investors Buy LO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) reported the gain of +0.85% in the last trading session with the overall traded volume of 3.46 million shares. Stock closed at $44.14 after hitting the day high of $44.17. SO has outstanding shares of 873.90 million with the total market cap of 38.57 billion. The primary business of the Southern Company system is electricity sales by the traditional operating companies and Southern Power.



Will SO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) slipped -2.06% to close at $27.50 and its total traded volume was 3.43 million shares. WY has earnings per share of $1.07 and its price to earnings ratio is 25.74.Weyerhaeuser Company, formerly Weyerhaeuser Timber Company is a forest products company. The Company is engaged in growing and harvesting trees, builds homes and making a range of forest products.



Has WY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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