Market Movers: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ)



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) opened its shares at the price of $3.38 for the day. Its closing price was $3.27 after losing -3.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 31.72 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 29.75million shares. The beta of AMD stands at2.25.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing Solutions and Graphics.



Will AMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF) percentage change plunged -0.46% to close at $19.44 with the total traded volume of 6.86 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.98 - $20.93, while its day lowest price was $19.38 and it hit its day highest price at $19.58.



Why Should Investors Buy XLF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) started its trading session with the price of $12.45 and closed at $12.48 by scoring +0.65%. JCP’s stocks traded with total volume of 24.16 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 24.75 million shares. The beta of JCP stands at 1.78. Day range of the stock was $12.12 -$12.56.



J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores.



Why Should Investors Buy JCP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ) ended its day with the loss of -1.98% and closed at the price of $10.87 after opening at $10.94. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.70 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy EWJ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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