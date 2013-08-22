Market Movers - AuRico Gold Inc(NYSE:AUQ), DiamondRock Hospitality Company(NYSE:DRH), OfficeMax Inc(NYSE:OMX), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AuRico Gold Inc(NYSE:AUQ), DiamondRock Hospitality Company(NYSE:DRH), OfficeMax Inc(NYSE:OMX), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX).



AuRico Gold Inc(NYSE:AUQ) ended lower -5.34% and complete the day at $4.79. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.84 million. After opening at $5.04, the stock hit as high as $5.04. However, it traded between $4.01 and $8.53 over the last twelve months.

AuRico Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold producer with mines and projects in North America. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the mining, development, exploration, and acquisition of resource properties. Its core operations include the Young-Davidson gold mine in northern Ontario and the El Chanate mine in Sonora State



Has AUQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DiamondRock Hospitality Company(NYSE:DRH) closed yesterday at $9.95, a -0.10% decrease. Around 2.82 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.94 billion.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns a portfolio of 27 premium hotels and resorts that contain 11,590 guest rooms. It also holds the senior note on a mortgage loan secured by an additional hotel and has the right to acquire



Has DRH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



OfficeMax Inc(NYSE:OMX) moved -2.01 percent lower at $10.72 and traded between $10.15 and $10.78 after opening the day at $10.70. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.46%, which stands at -6.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.84%.

OfficeMax Incorporated (OfficeMax), is engaged in both business-to-business and retail office products distribution. The Company provides office supplies and paper, print and document services, technology products and solutions and office furniture to large, medium and small businesses, government offices and consumers.



Why Should Investors Buy OMX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX) shares fall, losing -2.39 percent to close at $15.10. The stock is down around -21.84% this year and -12.1% for the last 12 months. Around 2.75 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.88 million shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Siding; Engineered Wood Products (EWP), and South America. As of December 31, 2012, the Company owned 21 modern located facilities in the United States and Canada, two facilities in Chile and one facility in Brazil.



Will LPX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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