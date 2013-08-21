Market Movers - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gained volume of 1.31 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.54 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.47 - $22.40 and the day range was $20.02 - $21.32.The stock opened the session at $20.05, remained amid the day range of $20.02 - $21.32, and closed the session at $21.06. The stock showed a positive performance of +5.30% in previous trading session. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care primarily in the United States. The company has a pipeline of drug candidates in development for the treatment of cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases based on its antibody focused precision targeted immunotherapy platform.



For How Long CLDX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded 1.28 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.93%, while its closing price stayed at $1.56. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.19 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +11.45%. Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and marketing of predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests primarily in the United States. The company?s molecular diagnostic tests are designed to analyze genes, their mutations, expression levels, and proteins to assess an individual?s risk for developing disease later in life; determine a patient?s likelihood of responding to a particular drug; and assess a patient?s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.



For How Long MYGN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) volume of the stock was 1.24 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.19 million shares. The stock boosted +0.52% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $139.90. The stock traded 1.24 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.19 million shares. Wynn Resorts, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of destination casino resorts. The company owns and operates two casino resort complexes in Las Vegas, the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore at Wynn Las Vegas with two hotel towers with a total of 4,750 hotel rooms, suites.



Will WYNN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded with volume of 1.23 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.13 million shares. The stock decreased -0.03% and finished the trading at $865.42. The market capitalization of the stock remained 288.38 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.91. Google Inc., a technology company, builds products and provides services to organize the information and make it universally accessible and useful. It provides Search, a service that delivers relevant search results in response to user queries; Product Listing Ads that offer product information; Search plus Your World; Google Now, a predictive search feature; and Google Knowledge Graph, which enhances Search service.



Will GOOG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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