Market Movers: Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), American Capital Ltd.(NASDAQ:ACAS), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), American Capital Ltd.(NASDAQ:ACAS), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) opened its shares at the price of $0.04 for the day. Its closing price was $0.03. The company traded with the total volume of 2.39 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.54 million shares. The beta of GNBT stands at1.90.



Generex Biotechnology Corporation is a Canada-based Company, which develops drug delivery systems and technologies for the treatment of diabetes.



Can Investors Bet on GNBT after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



American Capital Ltd.(NASDAQ:ACAS) percentage change plunged -0.91% to close at $13.12 with the total traded volume of 2.39 million shares, and average volume of 2.78 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.85 - $15.24, while its day lowest price was $13.12 and it hit its day highest price at $13.27.



American Capital, Ltd. (American Capital) is an equity firm and global asset manager. American Capital invests in private equity, private debt, private real estate securities and other investments.



Has ACAS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) started its trading session with the price of $14.21 and closed at $14.21 by scoring -0.35%. CDNS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.23 million shares. The beta of CDNS stands at 3.07. Day range of the stock was $14.14 -$14.33.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Cadence) develops electronic design automation (EDA), software, hardware, and silicon intellectual property (IP).



Has CDNS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) ended its day with the gain of +0.69% and closed at the price of $14.61 after opening at $14.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.34 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.53 million shares.



E*TRADE Financial Corporation (E*TRADE) is a financial services company, which provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial.



Will ETFC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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