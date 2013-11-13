Market Movers: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA), Nanosphere, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSPH), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA), Nanosphere, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSPH), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)



Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) opened its shares at the price of $8.32 for the day. Its closing price was $8.24 after losing -0.96% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.71 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 882,776.00 shares. The beta of HA stands at1.97. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It offers daily service on North America routes between the state of Hawaii and Los Angeles.



Has HA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nanosphere, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSPH) percentage change surged +3.83% to close at $2.17 with the total traded volume of 1.69 million shares, and average volume of 482,229.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.72 - $4.49, while its day lowest price was $2.04 and it hit its day highest price at $2.21. Nanosphere, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics platform, the Verigene System that enables genomic and protein testing on a single platform. Its Verigene System includes.



Why Should Investors Buy NSPH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) started its trading session with the price of $3.10 and closed at $3.14. GLUU’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.69 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.03 million shares. The beta of GLUU stands at 2.13. Day range of the stock was $3.06 -$3.20. Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes a portfolio of action/adventure and casual games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company develops games based on its own brands, including Blood & Glory.



Can Investors Bet on GLUU after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) ended its day with the gain of +3.80% and closed at the price of $3.55 after opening at $3.44. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.66 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.38 million shares. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas in the United States and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy AXAS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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