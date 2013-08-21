Market Movers - HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY), Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONXX), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY), Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONXX), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)



HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -2.78% and closed at $28.35 after gaining total volume of 2.25 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $29.18. So far, the company’s stock is down -7.5% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline/gain of 13.22%.HomeAway, Inc. (HomeAway) is an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry. As of December 31, 2012, the Company operated its online marketplace through 44 websites in 13 languages.



Has AWAY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONXX) reported the gain of 3.23% and closed at $ 114.57 with the total traded volume of 2.24M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 112.70. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 8.40 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $66.73 - $136.87, while during last trade its minimum price was $111.50 and it gained its highest price of $115.32. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -9.93%. Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Onyx) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing therapies that target the molecular mechanisms that cause cancer.



For How Long ONXX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -1.35% and closed at the price of $23.72after opening at $23.93. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.22 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.05 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $23.41, while it touched its highest price for the day at $23.98. SQQQ beta value stands at -2.78 points. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy SQQQ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported the up of +0.40%, to close at $45.07, with the overall traded volume of 2.21 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 1.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.00 and $48.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $45.45. Its introductory price for the day was $44.77. Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe) is a diversified software company. The Company offers a line of software and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring and engaging with content and experiences across multiple operating systems, devices and media.



Will ADBE Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



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