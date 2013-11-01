Market Movers: SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTDDV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTDDV)



SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) opened its shares at the price of $33.69 for the day. Its closing price was $33.19 after losing -1.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 739,449.00 shares. The beta of SEIC stands at1.20. SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides wealth management and investment advisory services to its clients through its subsidiaries.



Has SEIC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI) percentage change surged +0.99% to close at $29.07 with the total traded volume of 2.08 million shares, and average volume of 1.42 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.49 - $35.10, while its day lowest price was $28.09 and it hit its day highest price at $29.64. Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties onshore in Louisiana and Texas, and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.



Why Should Investors Buy EXXI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) started its trading session with the price of $59.05 and closed at $58.69 by scoring -0.95%. GPOR’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.05 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.11 million shares. The beta of GPOR stands at 2.43. Day range of the stock was $58.09 -$60.29. Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.



Has GPOR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTDDV) ended its day with the gain of +1.68% and closed at the price of $35.10 after opening at $34.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.05 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 34,849.00 shares. FTD Companies, Inc. provides floral, gift, and related products and services to consumers and retail florists, as well as to other retail locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.



Will FTDDV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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