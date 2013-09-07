Market Movers: ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Pactera Technology Intl Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:PACT), Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Pactera Technology Intl Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:PACT), Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV).



ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR) increased 7.56% and closed at $5.69 on a traded volume of 1.52 million shares, in comparison to 458.965 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 33.88%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $334.57 million and its total outstanding shares are 58.80 million.



Will SHOR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ShoreTel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of Internet protocol (IP) communications systems for enterprises in the United States and internationally.



Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) soared 0.84% and closed at $5.41 on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.56 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 13.66%. The Intra-day range for the stock is 5.31 and $5.47.



Will EXEL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States.



Pactera Technology Intl Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:PACT) jumped 0.58% and closed at $6.97. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.95 and $8.96 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.02. Its introductory price for the day was $6.95, with the overall traded volume of 1.48 million shares.



Will PACT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pactera Technology International Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consulting and technology services provider in the People’s Republic of China.



Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) after opening its trade at the price of $12.75, jumped 1.01% to close at $12.97 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.48 million shares, in comparison to 1.15million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $4.01 and $13.27 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.00.



Will SREV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management contracts maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare, and life sciences companies.



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