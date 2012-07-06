New Financial Services research report from BRICdata is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- The Latin American (Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru) prepaid card industry, including both open and closed-loop prepaid cards, registered strong growth during the review period, posting a combined CAGR of 30.04%. It is estimated that 75 million of the Brazilian population are unbanked, or do not have access to banking services. Prepaid cards provide an alternative payment platform to unbanked consumers and help increase levels of financial inclusion. The Mexican prepaid cards market has slowly gained in popularity as organized retailers and vendors began to accept prepaid cards without charging a processing fee. Furthermore, vehicle rental vendors are also using prepaid cards for their service transactions. During the review period, 47% of Chilean retailers enrolled in a gift card program, making the country the second-largest Latin American market after Mexico for prepaid cards. Chilean gift card brands include Falabella, Easy and Paris. More than 50% of the Peruvian population is still unbanked. In order to provide wider levels of financial inclusion, banks in Peru are expected to issue prepaid or debit cards rather than credit cards. The ease of obtaining prepaid cards will drive the market over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The use of cards as a payment system is popular in Brazil. According to Associacao Brasileira das Empresas de Cartoes de Credito e Servicos (ABECS), the total number of credit cards in Brazil increased by 13% to reach over 170 million in 2011, while the number of debit cards increased by 7% to reach over 266 million in 2011. Additionally around 247 million private-label cards are in circulation. As Brazilian consumers are already familiar with the concept of payment cards, it is easier for companies to promote prepaid cards.
- Retailers and supermarkets have launched their own prepaid cards in partnership with commercial banks or prepaid card solution companies. Retailers offering gift cards include iTunes, Cinemex, Mixup, Gandhi, Lo Mejor de Mexico, Smartbox, Starbucks, California Pizza Kitchen, Chili's, Experimenta, Bueno, todito Card, Saludo, Hablando Derecho, 10 en Tareas and Xbox Live.
- There are opportunities in the Chilean prepaid card market to introduce open-loop cards which have distinctive benefits for both retailers and customers alike. The open loop cards expand the usability of the card and do not restrict the user to shop from limited retailers.
- The online retailing market in Peru is projected to record a CAGR of 13.48% over the forecast period. While debit and credit cards can be used for online purchases, prepaid cards are expected to be used for online retail purchases due to the security options they provide.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid card market in Latin America
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco do Brazil, American Express, CBSS, Banco Cruzeiro do Sul SA, NonoPayment Inc., Blackhawk Network, BBVA Bancomer, Banamex, Banco Santander-Chile, Banco de Chile, S.A.C.I. Falabella, Ripley Corp SA, Edenred, BBVA Continental
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in BRIC Countries
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in the Middle East
- Emerging Opportunities in the Latin America Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Prepaid Card Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Mobile Money Opportunities in the BRIC Countries
- Cards and Payments in Asia-Pacific
- UK Personal Injury Litigation 2012
- Emerging Market for Clinical Trials in Brazil - Improved Guidelines from ANVISA and CONEP are Shortening the Regulatory Approval Process and Advancing the Market
- Hydropower Market to 2020 - Energy Management Strategies and Green Funds to Drive Emerging Markets in Latin America and Africa