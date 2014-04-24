New Wireless research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- This report provides a review of key trends in the MVNO market in Western Europe, an outlook of opportunities for MVNOs for the next five year and an analysis of how the MVNO business model is evolving to remain competitive and in line with the changing profile of customer demand in the region.
Key Findings
- In 2013, MVNOs had 105m subscriptions, 18% of total mobile base, which is by far the largest MVNO market share in terms of subscriptions across all regions.
- About 45% of the region's MVNO subscriptions came from Germany, where the MVNO market share is a whopping 40%. Besides Germany, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands are the region's hotbeds for MVNO growth.
- MVNOs of Western Europe are pursuing a multi-brand, multi-country strategy much like their MNO peers to scale their businesses, optimize costs and improve margins. Sourcing wholesale access from multiple network operators and/or MVNAs has also proven effective in cost reduction.
- MVNOs are positioning themselves for growth in the mobile data and M2M markets in Western Europe. To encourage data uptake, many of the region's MVNOs including the no-frills, prepaid MVNOs, have rolled out flat-rate service packages including voice, data and messaging that are more attractively priced than classic rate plans.
- Foray into the mobile data market has resulted in a more pronounced role in the mobile device value chain for some of the region's MVNOs, whereby they are offering handset subsidies, reverse subsidies and financing in exchange for service commitments.
- Through 2018, we expect the MVNO market to grow faster than the overall mobile market, with many new MVNOs in the market. Data services, flat-rate packages and the increasing role of MVNOs in handset distribution will lead to a significant increase in postpaid MVNO subscriptions.
- We expect that opportunities are abound in the M2M/telematics markets for MVNOs in Western Europe, particularly those that can bring a deep understanding of the operations of specific verticals. We expect an increased MVNO activity in this segment over the next five years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report provides a review of key trends in the MVNO market in Western Europe, an outlook of opportunities for MVNOs for the next five year and an analysis of how the MVNO business model is evolving to remain competitive and in line with the changing profile of customer demand in the region. Included are examples from many of the region's MVNOs, including Germany's freenet, Drillisch, Aldi Talk, Turkcell and Turk Telekom, Virgin Mobile UK, Lycamobile and Lebara. We examine how these MVNOs price and differentiate their services, and we conclude with some recommendations built around the best practices identified throughout the report.
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Freenet-debitel, Drillisch, Aldi Talk, Turkcell, Turk Telekom, Virgin Mobile UK, Lycamobile, Lebara
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018
- Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018
- Global Wi-Fi Market [Indoor Wi-Fi; Outdoor Wi-Fi; Transportation Wi-Fi]: Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- LTE Business Strategy 2013
- Construction in Western Europe - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- In-Building Wireless Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- ICT investment trends in Western Europe - Understanding ICT spending to 2014
- The Global Luxury Hotels Market - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Hybrid Cloud Market by Delivery Models (Saas, Paas, Iaas), by Cloud Management (Cloud Bursting, Cloud Orchestration), by Cloud Security (Network Security, Data Security, Physical Security - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Government Cloud Market By Agency (Federal Cloud, State and Local Cloud, Defense & Military Cloud), By Delivery (Saas, Paas, Iaas), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid, Community) Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)