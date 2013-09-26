Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Market Opportunities for Quantum Dots in Lighting and Displays



This new NanoMarkets report provides an in depth market analysis of the opportunities emerging within the field of quantum dots (QDs), examining the latest products, strategies and technical developments in electronics applications for these emerging materials. Within the report we assess how QDs are likely to penetrate addressable markets in lighting and display applications and along what time horizon.



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We also examine the technology hurdles facing QDs broader adoption and how the industry will resolve them. The report also evaluates the potential of QDs vs competing technologies and provides NanoMarkets opinions on how well QDs will fare.



The report also includes NanoMarkets’ assessments of the strategies of leading firms active in the QD space with attention paid as to which are the companies to watch in the market. In addition, detailed and granular forecasts of QD shipments in volume and value terms and by application will be provided.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary

E.1 Key Opportunities for Quantum Dots

E.1.1 Display Backlighting

E.1.2 Direct-Emission QD Displays

E.1.3 QD Lighting

E.2 Key Firms to Watch in QDs

E.3 QD Lighting and Display Roadmap

E.4 Summary of Eight-Year Forecasts of QDs in Lighting and Displays



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Objectives & Scope of this Report

1.3 Plan of this Report



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Chapter 2: Quantum Dot Technology Trends Impacting Lighting and Display Markets

2.1 Important Performance Trends

2.1.1 Color range

2.1.2 Power consumption

2.1.3 Lifetimes

2.2 Materials Options and Long-Term Materials Trends for Commercial QD Products

2.2.1 Alleviating a Shortage of QD Materials

2.2.2 Lower-Cost Fabrication Approaches for QDs

2.4 Regulation and the Environment

2.4.1 Environmental Issues and Potential Toxicity of QDs

2.4.2 Regulatory Hurdles

2.5 Key Points in this Chapter



Chapter 3: Applications for Quantum Dots in Lighting and Displays

3.1 Display Applications for QDs

3.1.1 Key Factors Promoting and Retarding the Use of QDs in Displays

3.1.1 QD-enhanced LED display backlighting

3.1.2 Complete replacement of LEDs in TV/monitor Backlighting

3.1.3 Direct-Emission QD displays

3.1.4 How will QDs compete with OLEDs in the Display Space

3.1.5 QD Displays in the Mobile Display Space?

3.1.6 Potential Use for QDs in Flexible Displays

3.2 Lighting Applications for QDs

3.2.1 Can QDs Make Lighting More Energy Efficient?

3.2.2 Will QDs be Used in Smart Lighting to Enhance Mood, Health and Job Performance

3.2.3 QDs in the LED Phosphor Sector

3.2.4 How will QDs Compete with OLED Lighting?

3.3 Key Points in this Chapter



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Chapter 4: Eight-Year Forecasts of Quantum Dots

4.1 Forecasting Methodology and Objectives

4.1.1 Scope of the Forecast

4.1.2 Pricing Assumptions

4.1.3 Other Assumptions

4.1.4 Alternative Scenarios

4.2 Forecasts for QDs in Displays by Display Type

4.2.1 QD-Backlit LCD Televisions

4.2.2 Other QD-Backlit Displays

4.2.3 Direct-Emission QD Displays

4.2.4 Other Types of QD Displays

4.3 Forecasts for QDs in Lighting by Lighting Type

4.3.1 Energy-Efficient Lighting

4.3.2 Mood-, Health- and Performance-Enhancing Lighting

4.3.3 Other Types of Lighting

4.4 Summaries of Eight-Year Forecast for QDs



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