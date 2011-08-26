Market Opportunity: mVoIP + Social + Presence - Latest Market Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announced the addition of 'Market Opportunity: mVoIP + Social + Presence' market report to its offering.



There is a unique opportunity, for a period of about three years, for certain so called Over-the-Top VoIP providers to offer social networking driven services that represent a low cost/no cost alternative to incumbent network operator's services.



More specifically, there is an opportunity for certain OTT VoIP providers to stand out from the crowd, gain market share, and attract the attention of acquiring incumbent wireless carriers. Those same mobile network operators need to recognize that a strategy to start with OTT Wireless VoIP is a bridge to "dialable" VoIP via LTE. They also need to recognize that OTT VoIP is also a longer term offering themselves, even in a ubiquitous LTE coverage environment (which will be many years in the making) as roaming partners will not necessarily have their own LTE coverage.



This report evaluates the OTT Wireless VoIP opportunity from the perspective of its place the evolving bearer (voice and data) services market, the importance of social networks in its growth, its roll as a transition to "dialable" VoIP services via VoLTE, and the future of VoIP for incumbent mobile operators.



Key Findings:



Social networks is a driver for building critical mass for OTT wireless VoIP service offerings

Incumbent operators are in the best position to leverage presence and other core network capabilities

OTT wireless VoIP is a challenge that will become an opportunity for operators that take action

The combination of mVoIP, social, and presence defines a shift occurring in bearer services value



Audience:



Over-the-Top VoIP providers

Incumbent wireless network operators

VoIP infrastructure and application companies

Value-added Service (VAS) application developers



View table of Contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/24597/market-opportunity-mvoip-social-presence.html



