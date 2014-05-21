Market Opportunity: Slovakias Cards and Payments Industry

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights on Slovakia's cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each category of Slovakia's cards and payments industry, including debit cards, credit cards, charge cards and prepaid cards



Comprehensive analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and future growth areas



Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Slovakia's cards and payments industry



Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by banks and other institutions in the market



Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards



The competitive landscape of Slovakia's cards and payments industry



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/slovakias-cards-and-payments-industry-emerging-opportunities-trends-size-drivers-strategies-products-and-competitive-landscape-report.html



Executive summary:-

The Slovak economy remained resilient to the European sovereign debt crisis due to a sound banking system and prudent government spending. Ongoing government reforms in education, training, the labor market, taxation and infrastructure are likely to spur economic growth over the forecast period (2014–2019), which will have a direct impact on the Slovak cards and payments industry.



In terms of overall payment channels, credit transfers held the highest channel share of 85.3% in 2013, followed by direct debits with 12.4%. With consumers shifting to modern electronic payment systems, the channel share of card transactions increased from 1.4% in 2009 to 2.2% in 2013.



The Slovak card payments channel grew both in terms of volume and value during the review period (2009–2013). In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the channel increased from 5.1 million in 2009 to 5.7 million in 2013, during the review period at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.83%. Over the forecast period, the card payments channel is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.37% to reach 6.5 million cards by the end of 2018.



In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 6.32%, rising from EUR16.5 billion (US$22.9 billion) in 2009 to EUR21.0 billion (US$27.9 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.97%, increasing EUR22.1 billion (US$29.8 billion) in 2014 to EUR25.8 billion (US$36.3 billion) in 2018.



While debit cards remained the preferred payment channel during the review period, the economic crisis and high levels of unemployment opened doors for alternative channels such as charge and prepaid cards. Charge cards are popular among Slovak businesses and are used to meet temporary credit requirements. Moreover, firms can benefit from an interest-free credit period by paying outstanding amounts at the end of the due date. It is anticipated that charge cards will continue to be popular with businesses over the forecast period.



Scope:-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Slovakia's cards and payments industry.



It provides current values for Slovakia's cards and payments industry for 2013, and forecast figures for 2018.



It details the different economic, infrastructural and business drivers affecting Slovakia's cards and payments industry.



It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry.



It details the marketing strategies used by various banks and other institutions.



It profiles the major banks in Slovakia's cards and payments industry.



Reasons to buy:-

Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to Slovakia's cards and payments industry and each market within it.



Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within Slovakia's cards and payments industry.



Assess the competitive dynamics in Slovakia's cards and payments industry.



Gain insights in to the marketing strategies used for selling various card types in Slovakia.



Gain insights into key regulations governing Slovakia's cards and payments industry.



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Key highlights:-

The Slovak card payments channel grew both in terms of volume and value during the review period (2009–2013). In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the channel increased from 5.1 million in 2009 to 5.7 million in 2013, during the review period at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.83%. Over the forecast period, the card payments channel is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.37% to reach 6.5 million cards by the end of 2018.



In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 6.32%, rising from EUR16.5 billion (US$22.9 billion) in 2009 to EUR21.0 billion (US$27.9 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.97%, increasing EUR22.1 billion (US$29.8 billion) in 2014 to EUR25.8 billion (US$36.3 billion) in 2018.



While debit cards remained the preferred payment channel during the review period, the economic crisis and high levels of unemployment opened doors for alternative channels such as charge and prepaid cards. Charge cards are popular among Slovak businesses and are used to meet temporary credit requirements. Moreover, firms can benefit from an interest-free credit period by paying outstanding amounts at the end of the due date. It is anticipated that charge cards will continue to be popular with businesses over the forecast period...



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Romanias Cards and Payments Industry



In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Romanian card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009–2013), recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.75% to reach 14.7 million cards by the end of 2013. In value terms, the channel valued RON138.7 billion (US$10.9 billion) in 2013. The debit cards category held the highest share with 79.6% of cards in circulation in 2013. It is expected to continue to maintain the highest share and record a forecast-period CAGR of 2.83%, rising from 12.0 million cards in 2014 to 13.4 million in 2018. The credit cards category had the second-largest share of 16.3% in 2013, followed by prepaid cards with 4.0%. Over the forecast period, the number of prepaid cards is expected to increase from 687,496 in 2014 to 1.0 million in 2018, at the fastest CAGR of 11.13%. The charge card category held a negligible industry share of 0.1% in 2013. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/romanias-cards-and-payments-industry-emerging-opportunities-trends-size-drivers-strategies-products-and-competitive-landscape-report.html



Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2014



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