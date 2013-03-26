Market Opportunity: Social + LTE + Commerce - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Market Opportunity: Social + LTE + Commerce" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Mobile commerce is transforming from more than just banking, coupons, and checkout to become a more transcendent medium for all aspects of commerce. It is important to recognize that commerce is more than purchasing. Commerce starts with an impression, leading to a purchase decision, and ultimately a purchase. There is a lot of money in the entire value chain, especially considering the huge amount of advertising spent by major enterprise companies.
The convergence of LTE, social and commerce represents an opportunity for wireless communications companies, commerce companies, and enterprise of all types to provide value-added solutions for retail customers to realize benefits across the entire advertising-to-purchase spectrum. Solutions include Smart Shopping, Online-to-Onsite (O2O), and more.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The primary objective of most solutions is to leverage mobile communications and applications to enable retailers sell more efficiently and effectively. Retailers recognize that sales traditional sales model is broken and that modern culture increasingly relies upon technology for the purchasing process to be more rewarding (less expensive, better decisions, entertaining, etc.). Accordingly, retailers of all types need to leverage the anytime, anywhere nature of mobile communications to combat online-only stores such as Amazon and others.
This report provides information for the reader to understand Fourth Generation (4G) cellular broadband, social networking, and commerce. More specifically, this research provides an understanding into the profound importance of their convergence and the solutions that are spawning as a result. These solutions will become increasingly important to retailers of all types but especially the so-called "Big Box" retailers who are suffering from cultural shifts towards online.
Target Audience:
- Big box retail stores
- Retailers of all types
- Advertising agencies
- Social media companies
- Handset manufacturers
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile commerce companies
- Online consumer products portals
