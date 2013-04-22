Market Overview: Global Market for Polyester Polyols 2012 Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- IAL Consultants is pleased to announce the publication of the third edition of its twovolume study on the global market for polyester polyols. Aliphatic Polyester Polyols are covered in Volume 1; Aromatic Polyester Polyols in Volume 2. The geographic scope of the study is as follows:



EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

The Americas (North* and South America – *includes Mexico)

Asia Pacific (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)



Using the latest available information from official and industry sources, the reports summarise the production of relevant polyurethane products and their associated demand for (aliphatic/aromatic) polyester polyols. In addition, polyester polyol manufacturing capacities across each region are stated and information on raw materials/precursors is given.



The volumes follow the same format for ease of comparison. A more comprehensive breakdown is provided on the right hand-side.



Research for this study was carried out in the second half of 2012. Data is provided for the year 2012, in addition to forecasts for 2017. The study reviews the consumption of both aromatic and aliphatic polyester polyols by major polyurethane end-use. Although each volume essentially follows the same structure and lay-out, end-use segments differ accordingly.



Latest Report:



The information contained within these reports is fully updated from the previous edition of IAL’s in-depth report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia-Pacific, published in December 2010. These reports present market data according to individual PU product types and contain the very latest information and industry developments. Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:



Australia

Philippines

China

Singapore

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Japan

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

New Zealand



IAL Consultants is pleased to announce the publication of the new edition of its study on the markets for Thermal Insulation Products in Europe.



Built upon IAL’s expertise in the global thermal insulation markets, the study details demand for 2012 and provides anticipated market figures for 2017. Growth rates are presented and market rankings (or market shares where available) of Europe’s leading insulation companies are indicated, by both country and product type. Market influences and trends are outlined.



The report covers 27 countries (including all major European thermal insulation markets) split into 14 individual country volumes covering all of the most commonly used insulation materials. An additional 4 volumes focus on a specific insulation material individually (mineral fibre, EPS, XPS & PU/PIR) and present data for the regions of Western and Eastern Europe, and then for the same 27 countries.



