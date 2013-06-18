Market Overview: Medical Device Coatings Market 2012-2016 - Global Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast Report 2016: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Medical Device Coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 8.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased awareness of minimally invasive surgeries. The Global Medical Device Coatings Market has also been witnessing an increased use of super hydrophilic coating in medical devices. However, the regulation for medical devices varies across countries and could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Medical Device Coatings Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape based on key health areas and key technology in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key health areas covered in this report are:



Anesthesiology

Cardiovascular

Chemistry: Analytical

Dental

Ear, Nose and Throat

Gastroenterology and Urology

General and Plastic Surgery

General Hospital Equipment

Hematology

Immunology

Microbiology

Neurology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pathology

Physical Medicine

Radiology

Toxicology

The key coating technologies covered in this report are:

Alloy Coatings

Ceramic Coatings

Combination Coatings

Energy-Absorbing Coatings

Energy-Emitting Coatings

Micro and Nano Coatings

Protective Polymer Coatings

Surface Treatment



The key vendors dominating this space include Hydromer Inc., Materion Corp., Surmodics Inc., and Sono-Tek Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, Biocoat Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carmeda AB, Cook Medical Inc., Cordis Corp., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Covidien Plc, CR Bard, DePuy Inc., EIS Optics Ltd., Endura Coatings Ltd., Ionbond AG, Jotec GmbH, Kane Biotech Inc., Medi-Solve Coatings LLC, Medtronic Inc., N8 Medical Inc, Parker Medical Systems, Parlex Corp., Precision Coating Company Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Spectranectics Corp., Stryker Corp., and TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



