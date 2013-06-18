Market Overview: Medical Device Coatings Market 2012-2016 - Global Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast Report 2016: MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Medical Device Coatings Market 2012-2016” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Medical Device Coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 8.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased awareness of minimally invasive surgeries. The Global Medical Device Coatings Market has also been witnessing an increased use of super hydrophilic coating in medical devices. However, the regulation for medical devices varies across countries and could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
TechNavio's report, the Global Medical Device Coatings Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape based on key health areas and key technology in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-medical-device-coatings-market-2012-2016
The key health areas covered in this report are:
Anesthesiology
Cardiovascular
Chemistry: Analytical
Dental
Ear, Nose and Throat
Gastroenterology and Urology
General and Plastic Surgery
General Hospital Equipment
Hematology
Immunology
Microbiology
Neurology
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology
Physical Medicine
Radiology
Toxicology
The key coating technologies covered in this report are:
Alloy Coatings
Ceramic Coatings
Combination Coatings
Energy-Absorbing Coatings
Energy-Emitting Coatings
Micro and Nano Coatings
Protective Polymer Coatings
Surface Treatment
The key vendors dominating this space include Hydromer Inc., Materion Corp., Surmodics Inc., and Sono-Tek Corp.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, Biocoat Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carmeda AB, Cook Medical Inc., Cordis Corp., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Covidien Plc, CR Bard, DePuy Inc., EIS Optics Ltd., Endura Coatings Ltd., Ionbond AG, Jotec GmbH, Kane Biotech Inc., Medi-Solve Coatings LLC, Medtronic Inc., N8 Medical Inc, Parker Medical Systems, Parlex Corp., Precision Coating Company Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Spectranectics Corp., Stryker Corp., and TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169119
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?
What are key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
About MarketResearchReports.Biz
MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
M/s Sheela
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/