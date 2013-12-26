Market Overview On: Radio Cabs Market in India 2013: Now at Market Research Reports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Radio Cabs Market in India 2013 identifies the transport scenario, wherein radio cabs are being hailed as one of the fastest growing business segments within the transport sector. Some of the factors that have driven the growth in awareness about the concept of radio cabs in India include ease of booking, accurate meter readings, trained and polite staff, competitive rates and GPS tracking, aided by the huge demand-supply gap within the segment. Although initial off-take was restricted only to corporate use owing to the myth of exceedingly high fares compared to ordinary cabs, recent trends suggest that individual users are gradually notching up the difference riding on increased disposable income and propensity towards safe and hassle-free communication.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/radio-cabs-market-in-india-2013



The business model deliberates on the varied forms prevalent, with the ‘franchise’ model being the newest entrant into the market. With recent price hikes in fuel, radio cabs have followed suit and hiked their fares as well. Although fares comprise a primary source of revenue for radio cabs, advertising and subscription fees also account for a significant share of the overall revenue. With new players entering the segment, radio cabs as a proposition has come up with new technological add-ons and unique facilities that makes it more convenient and exclusive. As the country reels under deteriorated safety issues especially for women, features in radio cabs such as SMS trip trackers, vehicle trackers and associated mobile apps help in positioning the service as a more safe and convenient means of transport. Radio cabs, as a business concept, is poised for greater success not just in leading cities but also lesser known cities in India, as is evident from the expansion plans for tier II and tier III cities by leading operators.



Table of Content



Introduction

Slide 1: Introduction – Radio Cabs

Slide 2: Radio Cab Architecture

Slide 3: Demand-supply Aggregation

Slide 4-5: Advantages of radio cabs over normal cabs



Market Overview

Slide 6: Radio Cab Market in India – Overview, Market Size & Growth (2012-2017e)

Slide 7-8: Segmentation – Organized-unorganized Split (2012), Corporate-Individual Split (2012)

Slide 9: Radio Cab Market Share (2012)

Slide 10: Fleet Expansion Slated for FY 2014



To Get Download FUll Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177461



Business Model

Slide 11: Business Model – Overview

Slide 12: Summary

Slide 13-16: Types of Business Models

Slide 17: Bidding System



Revenue Model

Slide 18: Summary

Slide 19: Components of Revenue, Revenue Break-up (2012)

Slide 20-25: Types of Revenue



Cost Analysis

Slide 26: Components of Cost

Slide 27: Indirect Costs



Drivers & Challenges

Slide 28: Summary

Slide 29-33: Drivers



To Read Compleate Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/177461



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact



M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Sales : sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/