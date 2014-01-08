Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Market Overview: Telecom Network Infrastructure Market 2013 - 2018



The telecommunications infrastructure vendor market consists of a variety of companies that provide switching, transmission, signaling, database, content, applications, OSS/BSS systems, and other equipment, software, and services. In recently years, major infrastructure vendors have face many challenges including tightening carrier budgets, technology evolution, and business model evolution.



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The telecom infrastructure market continues a transformation as new factors come into play such as network virtualization, cloud-based services, and the integration of the so called heterogeneous networks (HetNets). In this transformative and highly competitive environment, cost effective product and service delivery is of paramount importance as evidenced by the recent announcement by Alcatel-Lucent that they will reduce workforce by 10,000 employees as it consolidates its focus on IP and wireless.



The report covers the following topics



- Business Case for the telecom infrastructure applications: An assessment of the business case for the current solutions.

- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting the infrastructure market

- A Review of infrastructure Deployments: A review of major deployments by Carriers worldwide.

- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the infrastructure market from 2013 to 2018



Key Questions Answered:



- How is the industry's value chain structured?

- What are the current infrastructure solutions?

- What are carrier's attitudes towards virtualization solutions?

- The much CAPEX can Carriers save by NFV and SDN solutions?

- How much will the telecom infrastructure markets worth in 2018?

- What will be the regional outlook for revenue in the telecom infrastructure market?



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Target Audience:



- SDN and NFV vendors

- Telecom OSS/BSS suppliers

- Telecom network operators

- Telecom software developers

- Telecom application developers

- Telecom infrastructure providers

- Associations and Technology Groups



Table of Contents:



1 Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Key Findings

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Target Audience

1.6 Companies Mentioned



2 Telecom Infrastructure Overview

2.1 Industry Background

2.2 Types of Services Provided by Telecom Vendor

2.2.1 Technical Services

2.2.2 Current Challenges

2.2.3 Possible Solution



3 Telecom Service Providers Overview



3.1.1 Changing Telecommunication Marketplace

3.1.2 Managed Services Business Models

3.1.3 Strategic Outsourcing



4 Current Trends in the Telecom-Managed Services



4.1 M2M Managed Service

4.1.1 Mobile Operators and M2M

4.1.2 M2M and Big Data

4.1.3 Risk Management



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Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/telecom-network-infrastructure-market-2013-2018