Exton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Market Point, a leading national distributor of printers, printer parts and printer supplies, announced today that it has earned Lexmark’s 2012 Elite Authorized Parts Distributor of the Year Award. This prestigious honor has been awarded by Lexmark in recognition of Market Point’s outstanding performance in several key areas: promoting genuine Lexmark products, breadth of Lexmark inventory, accurate and expedient fulfillment processes, technology capabilities, and commitment to excellence in customer service.



“This award represents Market Point’s expertise in and commitment to Lexmark product and the contribution we have made to significant revenue growth for both of our companies. We value our partnership with Lexmark and look forward to the continued expansion of our relationship,” stated Beth Nordman, co-founder and executive vice president, Market Point.



Nordman continues, “Now, more than ever, customers are looking for strategic solutions that help their businesses stand out and succeed. We believe a genuine product strategy is the best path for our customers to achieve success; proven again by Buyers Laboratory Inc.’s (BLI) Performance Evaluation January 2013 comparing genuine Lexmark versus third-party Brands. Market Point is dedicated to helping our customers leverage a genuine solution, at a price point that helps build and support their Lexmark service business. We are pleased to receive the Elite Distributor of the Year Award and are eager to build upon this success."



About Market Point

With a singular focus on the Lexmark and HP printers, printer parts, and toner supplies market, Market Point partners with customers and the OEMs to create solutions that enable service organizations to lower total cost of operations, streamline processes, reduce cost per transaction and locate new customer opportunities. For more information about Market Point, visit www.marketpoint.com



About Lexmark

Lexmark International, Inc. (NYSE: LXK) provides businesses of all sizes with a broad range of printing and imaging products, software, solutions and services that help customers to print less and save more. Perceptive Software, a stand-alone software business within Lexmark, is a