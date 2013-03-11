Exton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Market Point, a leading national distributor of printers, printer parts and printer supplies, has been named an HP PartsOne Authorized Parts reseller, extending their portfolio of quality printer products fully backed by HP.



According to Beth Nordman, EVP Sales and Marketing at Market Point “our longstanding relationship with HP is moving to the next level as we team together to promote an OEM offering.”



The HP PartsOne Authorized Parts reseller designation is the most recent addition to Market Point’s OEM authorizations. “Anticipating our customers’ needs in technology and processes to better serve their customers, manage costs and improve margins, we invest in the solutions offerings, industry partnerships and product expertise to best service our customer base,” commented Nordman.



The benefits to service companies and large self-maintaining organizations of sourcing HP printer parts through Market Point are many. “Our strategic alignment with HP as well as with Lexmark offers our customers the ease of a single-source provider, supported by the OEMs.” Nordman continues, “We understand the issues that drive our customers’ businesses; from the need to streamline processes and reduce overhead to growing revenue through smarter business practices. We are now in an even stronger position to support those goals.”



About Market Point

With a singular focus on the Lexmark and HP printers, printer parts, and toner supplies market, Market Point partners with customers and the OEMs to create solutions that enable service organizations to lower total cost of operations, streamline processes, reduce cost per transaction and locate new customer opportunities.



For more information about Market Point, visit www.marketpoint.com